Leading Democratic VP contender Bass defends stance on Cuba

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Karen Bass, a top contender to be Joe Biden’s running mate, is defending her past travel to Cuba and the sympathetic comments she made after the death of Fidel Castro in 2016. Bass says she was trying to express her condolences to the Cuban people when she referred to Castro with a title that roughly translates as commander in chief but is reviled by some Cuban exiles in Florida. Bass, who represents California in Congress, said she was unaware of the phrase’s political significance in Florida at the time. She said she “Wouldn’t do that again” and “realized that that was something that just shouldn’t have been said” after talking to colleagues from Florida. Bass spoke Sunday on NBC’s ”Meet the Press.”