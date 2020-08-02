Omar, seeking 2nd term, is targeted for her celebrity

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar’s bid for a second term is getting a well-funded test from an opponent trying to turn her celebrity against her. Antone Melton-Meaux, an attorney and mediator who has never held political office, raised nearly $4 million to take on Omar in Minnesota’s Aug. 11 primary. Melton-Meaux is telling voters that he’ll pay more attention to them than to being famous. That’s a dig at Omar, one of the four freshmen progressives known collectively as The Squad. Omar dismisses the criticism, saying she’s been effective and that some people want to stop her.