Pompeo says Trump to take broad action on Chinese software

NEW YORK (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says President Donald Trump plans to take action on what he sees as a broad array of national security risks presented by software connected to the Chinese Communist Party. Pompeo’s remarks followed reports that Microsoft is in advanced talks to buy the U.S. operations of TikTok, which has been a source of national security and censorship concerns. Trump has said he would soon ban TikTok in the United States. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says a federal committee is reviewing whether that’s possible, and its members agree that TikTok cannot remain in the U.S. in its current form.