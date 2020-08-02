Reports: UK lawmaker arrested on accusation of rape

LONDON (AP) — British media are reporting that a Conservative Party lawmaker has been arrested after a former parliamentary aide accused him of rape and sexual assault while they were in a relationship. The Sunday Times and Mail on Sunday did not name the lawmaker, who they reported was a former government minister. The Metropolitan Police said it is investigating the allegations. The force said officers arrested a man in his 50s Saturday on suspicion of rape and took him into custody at a London police station. The man has been released on bail. The governing Conservative Party said it takes “all allegations of this nature extremely seriously.”