Scarecrow Farm hosts ‘Slice of Summer’ event

LAWTON, Iowa (KTIV) -- Siouxlanders headed out to Scarecrow Farm today for a new event called "Slice of Summer."

Slice of Summer features You Pick Em sweet corn, green beans and raspberries.

The event also has many of the traditional fall activities the patch has to offer.

Owner Todd Shumansky says he was excited to try out something new for the summer.

"It was a complete unknown for us. We haven't ever been open in the summer before, and seeing a crowd yesterday was awesome, especially with the environment we live in today," said Todd Shumansky, Owner.

Shumansky adds the summer event has helped them prepare for the fall season.

If you missed out on the summer fun, Slice of Summer will also take place August 8th and 9th as well.

For more information about the event, click here.