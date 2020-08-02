Siemens Healthineers to buy US cancer care firm Varian

BERLIN (AP) — Germany-based Siemens Healthineers says it will buy U.S. cancer therapy and research company Varian Medical Systems in a deal worth around $16.4 billion. Siemens Healthineers, in which industrial conglomerate Siemens holds a majority stake, said Sunday it will buy all Varian shares for $177.50 per share in cash. It said that the acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2021, and requires the approval of regulators and Varian shareholders. Varian’s board of directors unanimously approved the agreement, it added.