Sioux City Police investigating deadly shooting

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened Saturday night shortly before 8:30 in the 1600 block of West 2nd Street.

According to a news release, police say when they arrived they found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Police say the victim was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center where he later died.

The news release states that a person involved in the incident fled the location and was later located and detained in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

Investigators say that the victim and the subject detained were handling a firearm when it discharged striking the victim.

Police say that once their investigation is complete, it will be referred to the Woodbury County Attorney's office for consideration of charges.

At this time, neither the name of the victim nor the name of the person who was detained is being released.