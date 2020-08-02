Siouxland Humane Society hosts 4th annual Woof Stock fundraiser

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Siouxland Humane Society is just one local organization that relies on in-person events for a majority of its funding.

That's why leaders with the non-profit say they were happy to kick off Woof Stock.

"We usually raise five or $6,000 each year. However, it's important this year because we've had to cancel so many events. This is actually the first in-person event that's been held for the Humane Society since before March, so any dollar amount raised, because we're non-profit and don't receive outside funding, that's how we operate," said Director of Development Missie Fischer.

New to this year's festivities was a barbecue cook off.

"It was just an additional way to raise money. The humane society get 25% of that payout as well. There's a $5 entry fee that gets you a free game of bingo, and it gets you a ticket to go sample some of the barbecue as well," said Fischer.

Other features of Woof Stock included a live DJ, a silent auction, and vendor booths for shopping.

Organizers say safety measures were put into place for every part of the event.

"You can bring a mask, wear a mask, if you don't have one we do have masks on hand. We have hand sanitizer at each table, we have the tables socially distant, so we're doing all that we can do to keep everybody safe," said Fischer.

Fischer says mask wearing was encouraged, but it wasn't required.