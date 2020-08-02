Some dry days ahead, but storm chances are in the future

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s been a mild summer day across Siouxland.

Skies were partly cloudy, and temperatures reached the upper 70s.

Tonight will be cooler again, with a low in the low 50s.

The skies will stay clear.

That continues into Monday, with a mostly sunny sky.

The high will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will be very similar to Monday.

Wednesday returns thunderstorm possibilities.

The high will be near 80.

Wednesday night will have shower and thunderstorm chances.

Those chances continue into Thursday and Thursday night.

Thursday’s high will be in the mid 80s.

Friday will be partly cloudy, with a high in the upper 80s.

Saturday will look a lot like Friday.

Sunday will put us back into 90-degree days, with a partly cloud sky.