Another cool night ahead, changes later in the week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The weather doesn’t get much more enjoyable than what we felt out there today with highs in the 70s and no real humidity to speak of.

Without that humidity, we get to enjoy some cool nights and that will be the case tonight with lows near 50 under mostly clear skies.

Tuesday is looking very comfortable as well with highs in the upper 70s and the humidity still stays low for us.

We’ll see a slight chance of a few thunderstorms return to the region Tuesday night into Wednesday with highs again in the upper 70s but it will be a bit more humid.

More heat and humidity return as the 7-day forecast goes along. I’ll have more about that on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.