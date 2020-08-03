Arrest made in shooting death of Iowa man at son’s funeral

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police in eastern Iowa have arrested a man accused of shooting another man in the parking lot of a Davenport funeral home, where he was attending his 8-year-old son’s funeral. The Quad-City Times says 26-year-old Jeramie Shorter, of Davenport, was shot Saturday morning outside Weerts Funeral Home and later died. Shorter was at there to attend the funeral of his son, Jermier Leon Shorter, who died from cancer. Police later arrested 24-year-old Nuemonei Tre Vonne Laster, of Davenport, who appeared in court Sunday on charges of first-degree murder, eluding, and weapons counts. He is being held on a $300,000 cash bond.