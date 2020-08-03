As US milk sales rise amid pandemic, “Got milk?” ads return

The dairy industry has a familiar question for you: “Got milk?” Six years after the popular tagline was retired, “Got milk?” ads are back. The dairy industry is reviving the campaign hoping to prolong the U.S. sales boost milk has gotten during the pandemic. From January through mid-July, U.S. milk retail sales were up 8.3% to $6.4 billion, according to Nielsen. During the same period last year, milk sales were down 2.3%. The dairy industry says kids are eating lunches at home and adults have more time for breakfast and cooking with milk.