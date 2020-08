LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 254 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

As of Aug. 3, there have been 26,956 total cases in the state of Nebraska.

Thus far, the DHHS has reported 328 COVID-19 deaths in Nebraska.

There have been 284,145 total tests administered, with 256,903 coming back negative.

There are currently 152 active hospitalizations with 19,677 people have recovered.