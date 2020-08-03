College students start to move in and must adhere to new guidelines

Ames, Iowa (WHO) -- Over the next few weeks, students will move into on-campus housing at colleges and universities across Siouxland.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Iowa State University will test students for the virus before they get the keys to their dorm rooms.

Move-in started on Monday, in Ames, and will be staggered.

All students living on campus are required to get a COVID-19 test.

The university will require face coverings inside buildings and in public areas on campus. Each student will receive two disposable masks, two reusable cloth coverings, and one face shield.

A mobile testing unit will be available for students during the fall semester.

"Having this resource on campus allows us to give students their test results back within 24 hours. It also helps us to quickly identify and isolate positive cases," said Kristin Obbink, ISU COVID-19 Public Health Coordinator.

If students test positive, they will be required to self-isolate in designated housing on campus. If students are exposed to someone with COVID-19, they will be sent to separate quarantine housing for 14 days.