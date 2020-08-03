Curfew in parts of Kashmir ahead of revocation anniversary

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Authorities have clamped a curfew in parts of Indian-controlled Kashmir ahead of the first anniversary of New Delhi’s decision to revoke the disputed region’s semi-autonomy. Police and paramilitary soldiers drove through neighborhoods and warned people to stay indoors. Government forces erected steel barricades and laid razor wire across roads. The order says the curfew will remain in place Tuesday and Wednesday in view of information that protests were planned. A year ago, India’s Hindu-nationalist government downgraded Jammu-Kashmir state and divided it into two federally governed territories. Kashmiris believe a slew of laws since then are aimed at shifting the demographics in the Muslim-majority region.