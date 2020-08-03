Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia return to talks over disputed dam

CAIRO (AP) — Three key Nile basin countries have resumed negotiations in a years-long dispute over the construction of a giant hydroelectric dam Ethiopia is building on the Blue Nile. Monday’s talks came a day after tens of thousands of Ethiopians flooded Addis Ababa streets in a government-backed rally to celebrate the first stage of filling the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam’s reservoir. Irrigation ministers of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia took part in the talks, which were also attended by officials from the African Union and South Africa, the current chairman of the regional block, as well as the U.S. and the European Union. The three ministers would meet again on Aug. 6.