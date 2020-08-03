FAA spells out design changes needed in grounded Boeing jet

Federal safety officials are spelling out the design changes they believe are needed for the Boeing 737 Max. That’s the plane that has been grounded since March 2019 after two deadly crashes. The Federal Aviation Administration proposed Monday to require software changes in the flight-control computers and changes to some of the plane’s wiring. Those issues have been raised in the time since the first crash, which happened in October 2018. The public will have 45 days to comment on the FAA’s proposed requirements. It’s not clear when Max jets will fly again. Boeing is aiming for approval before year end.