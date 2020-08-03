Gov. Ricketts stresses importance of in-person classes in Nebraska as beginning of school year approaches

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska Health officials continue to express their intentions to get students back in schools this fall. This as the state surpasses 26,700 cases of the virus.

Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt says he wishes the case trendline was different, but the state will continue to move forward with its intention to get students back in the classroom this month.

Doctors at the University of Nebraska Medical Center are recommending that schools should not reopen unless the transmission rate drops below a certain point.

Gov. Pete Ricketts says policymakers, not doctors should be the ones to decide when students go back to school.

"Policymakers need to make these decisions because when doctors say that they're only looking at the very narrow part of the COVID-19 part. When we as policymakers look at this we need to look at the bigger picture." said Ricketts.

To minimize the risk, educators and students are being asked to change policies in schools.

"It takes behavior change to reenter this school year. That's something we haven't experienced before," said Ricketts. "And reentering school this year depends just as much on our individual behavior as it does our collective behavior."

Although Nebraska is issuing guidelines for educators, many of the details for reopening are being left to individual school districts.