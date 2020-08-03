India’s residency law in Kashmir amplifies demographic fears

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — A year after India ended disputed Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status and downgraded it to a federally governed territory, authorities have begun issuing residency and land ownership rights to outsiders for the first time in almost a century. Many Kashmiris view the move as the beginning of settler colonialism aimed at engineering a demographic change in India’s only Muslim-majority region. Experts are likening the new arrangement to the West Bank or Tibet, with settlers living in guarded compounds among disenfranchised locals. Authorities have generally been tight-lipped about the process but documents accessed and reviewed by The Associated Press show at least 60,000 have gained residency in the last two months including Hindu refugees, Gurkha soldiers and bureaucrats.