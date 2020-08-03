Nebraska authorities arrest suspect after pursuit with speeds over 90 mph

MADISON COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) -- A suspect has been arrested after a high-speed pursuit in Nebraska.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, deputies were monitoring radio traffic Saturday night when they heard of a shoplifting incident at the Target in Norfolk.

The descriptions of two vehicles were reported and one of the suspect vehicles was located by a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff's Office. The deputy reportedly found the vehicle near the 61st Street and Highway 275 intersection, located just west of Norfolk.

After confirming the Texas plated Nissan Murano was the suspected vehicle, authorities say the deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Authorities say the vehicle did not stop and continued westbound on Highway 275, at speeds in the excess 95 mph, through traffic.

Tire deflation devices were deployed in Antelope County by the Nebraska State Patrol and by Antelope County Sheriff’s Office, causing the vehicle to stop about one mile east of Oakdale.

Authorities say the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, Madelines Martinez-Venero was taken into custody without further incident.

Officials with the Madison County Sheriff's Office say a search of the vehicle found numerous suspected stolen items from the incident at Target. Also found was a glass pipe which contained methamphetamine.

Martinez-Venero was transported to the Madison County Jail and was charged with possession of a controlled substance, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving and no operators license.

An investigation is still underway and more charges may be filed.