Nevada to mail all voters ballots; Trump promises lawsuit

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed legislation Monday to mail all of the state’s active voters ballots ahead of the November election. President Donald Trump has promised a lawsuit to block the action. Nevada joins seven states that plan to automatically send voters mail ballots amid the coronavirus. They include California and Vermont, which moved earlier this summer to adopt automatic mail ballot policies. Trump called universal mail ballots a disgrace and said they would be a great embarrassment to the United States. Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid applauded the lawmakers’ decision and called Trump’s opposition desperate.