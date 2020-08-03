REPORT: Next week’s Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, IA to be canceled

REPORT: Next week’s Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, IA to be canceledNew
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) - The 'Field of Dreams' game set for next Thursday between the Cardinals and the White Sox will be canceled, according to MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal.
In a tweet, Rosenthal said that the cancellation is not known to be connected to the positive COVID-19 tests on the Cardinals and more of a logistical problem.
Last week, multiple Cardinals players tested positive for COVID-19, forcing a postponement of several games.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.