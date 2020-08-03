REPORT: Next week’s Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, IA to be canceled

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) - The 'Field of Dreams' game set for next Thursday between the Cardinals and the White Sox will be canceled, according to MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal.

In a tweet, Rosenthal said that the cancellation is not known to be connected to the positive COVID-19 tests on the Cardinals and more of a logistical problem.

Cardinals-White Sox game at Field of Dreams next Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa cancelled, sources tell The Athletic. Reasoning not believed to be tied to additional positive tests on Cardinals. More a logistical problem. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 3, 2020

Last week, multiple Cardinals players tested positive for COVID-19, forcing a postponement of several games.

