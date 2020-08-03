One year after mass shooting, frustration in Ohio city

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tormented by mind-scarring memories and questions without answers, Dion Green has dedicated his life after the death of his father and eight other people in a mass shooting to memorializing them and trying to bring helpful change. Green’s father died in his arms, one of nine people killed by a gunman in the early morning of Aug. 4, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio. There is a lot of frustration and disappointment as the first anniversary nears Tuesday, much of it because of the coronavirus-necessitated safety restrictions and orders that will prevent a large community commemoration. At-home activities such as a nine-minute remembrance are planned.