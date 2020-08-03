Philippine capital returning to lockdown as virus surges

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president has agreed to place the capital and outlying provinces back under a lockdown after medical groups declared that the country was waging “a losing battle” against the coronavirus amid an alarming surge in infections. Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Monday that metropolitan Manila, the capital region of more than 12 million people, and five densely populated provinces will revert to stricter quarantine restrictions for two weeks starting Tuesday. The move, which finance and economic officials oppose, will again prohibit non-essential travel outside of homes. President Rodrigo Duterte relaxed the country’s lockdown on June 1 in a bid to restart the stagnant economy.