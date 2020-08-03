 Skip to Content

Police investigate man’s death near Sioux Falls as homicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man near Sioux Falls as a homicide. A Minnehaha County sheriff’s captain says the body was found in a ditch Monday morning west of Sioux Falls with gunshot wounds. Deputies were called after a landowner found the man. The Argus Leader reports gunshot wounds were found on the body, but no firearm was present. Authorities believe the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday when a person reported hearing gunshots, An autopsy is planned Tuesday. The age and name of the victim are not being released until his family has been notified.

