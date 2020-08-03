Rajapaksa brothers to get strong support in Sri Lanka polls

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s powerful, popular Rajapaksa brothers are likely to get strong support in parliamentary elections Wednesday that could add to their family political dynasty and their ability to amend the constitution. The prospect of constitutional changes raise fears of weakening government institutions and the rule of law. It could also lead to sibling rivalry, charting the country into more confusion, analysts say. Gotabaya Rajapaksa won the presidential election last November, while Mahinda Rajapaksa became prime minister. Some of their party’s supporters are pushing to win a super-majority, or two-thirds of the seats, which could set up a fraternal struggle over the power of their respective offices.