South Sioux City Police Department shares experience with body cameras

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska (KTIV) - The Sioux City City Council has approved the purchase of over a hundred body cams for the SCPD, but another Siouxland police department has already been using body cameras.

The South Sioux City Police Department has been using body cameras for a few years now.

"When an officer goes to a call he can use that and watch that to see exactly what happens so it refreshes his memory so he can do a really accurate report, you use it to protect yourself," said Chief Mahon.

Sergeant Shawn Jensen says the body cams are a good tool to have.

"The community wants us to be held accountable for our actions, and this really, this really gives us that extra tool for that," said Sgt. Shawn Jensen of the SSCPD. "I think everyone should have one."

Recorded files are downloaded simply by plugging in the body camera to a computer. Officers can then access any files they might need.

"If there was a really critical event or there was an officer being accused of something improper, that's something we would do right off the bat, we would check the video," said Jensen.

Chief Ed Mahon says once the body cam is turned on -- it records and it cannot be edited or erased.

"Theres never been an outcry from our citizens that say we are doing something wrong that they want recorded so that to me is a good thing, and we'll do our best to keep doing what we are doing and we will get more cameras as we can," said Chief Mahon.

Chief Ed Mahon says the department currenly has 8 body cameras.