Spain’s former king leaving country amid financial scandal

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s former monarch, Juan Carlos I, says he is leaving Spain to live in another country amid a financial scandal. The royal family’s website on Monday published a letter from Juan Carlos to his son, King Felipe VI, saying “I am informing you of my considered decision to move, during this period, out of Spain.” Spain’s prime minister recently said he found developments about Juan Carlos that include investigations in Spain and Switzerland “disturbing.” Since Spain’s Supreme Court opened its probe earlier this year, Spanish media outlets have published damaging testimony from a separate Swiss investigation into millions of euros (dollars) allegedly given to Juan Carlos by Saudi Arabia’s late King Abdullah.