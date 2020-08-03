‘Squad’ member Tlaib faces test in Michigan primary

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — “Squad” member Rashida Tlaib looks to fend off a serious challenge for her House seat in Michigan’s primary, in a rematch with the woman she narrowly defeated two years ago. Tlaib, one of the first two Muslim women in Congress, was seeking re-election to the 13th District in and around Detroit on Tuesday. Her sole opponent is Detroit City Council President President Brenda Jones, who lost by 1 percentage point in 2018 when the primary field was larger. The showdown has featured Jones criticizing Tlaib’s confrontational style. Tlaib says she has gotten results.