Thousands pack race track, despite rising COVID-19 cases

BRANDON, S.D. (AP) — Thousands of fans packed the stands a race track in southeastern South Dakota despite a rising number of coronavirus cases in the state. The fans came to Huset’s Speedway in Brandon Sunday night for the reopening of the track that has been closed for several years. The Argus Leader reports the 9,000-seat speedway was at near capacity, with face masks nearly obsolete. The popular All Star Circuit is owned by NASCAR legend Tony Stewart. Minnesota businessman Tod Quiring purchased the track from Chuck Brennan, who closed the facility after just one race in 2017.