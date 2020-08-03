Trump wants broader role for telehealth services in Medicare

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is taking steps to give telehealth a broader role under Medicare, with an executive order that serves as a call for Congress to make doctor visits via personal technology a permanent fixture of the program. The order President Donald Trump signed Monday applies to one segment of Medicare recipients — people living in rural communities. But administration officials say it’s intended as a signal to Congress that Trump is ready to sign more significant legislation that would permanently open up telehealth as an option for all people with Medicare. Trump says his administration is “taking action to make sure telehealth is here to stay.”