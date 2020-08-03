Typhoon brings heavy rain, winds to Shanghai, coastal China

BEIJING (AP) — A typhoon is bringing high winds and heavy rains to China’s eastern coastal areas including Shanghai. Typhoon Hagiput had winds of up to 85 miles per hour at its center and was moving north. China had ordered evacuations of vulnerable coastal areas in Zhejiang and Fujian provinces, recalled fishing boats and suspended ferry service and some trains. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries resulting from the storm. China has had a relatively mild typhoon season so far, but river flooding this summer has caused significant damage.