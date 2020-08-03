US retailers that have sought bankruptcy protection in 2020

Retailers that have sought bankruptcy protection in 2020 range from those selling inexpensive and off-brand goods, to chichi names that have catered to the well-off for more than a century. The one thing many have in common is that in a sector turned upside down by Amazon.com, they were in trouble for some time. The spread of COVID-19 forced, or accelerated their trip before a bankruptcy judge as thousands of stores were forced to close because of the pandemic, including Lord & Taylor on Monday.