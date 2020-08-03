Windows damaged at post office in downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Police believe Sioux City's downtown post office building is the latest target of random acts of vandalism.

Around 5:30 am. Monday, Sioux City police were called out to the building after several rocks were thrown, breaking three windows.

Unfortunately, the building doesn't have any security footage that would have caught the suspects on camera.

So, officials are asking for the public's help in finding who did this. If you have any tips, you're asked to call the Sioux City Police Department.