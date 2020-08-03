 Skip to Content

Yemen Houthi rebels claim fighters shot down a US-made drone

4:36 am

CAIRO (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim they shot down a U.S.-made drone over the country’s northern border with Saudi Arabia. A Houthi military spokesman said in a statement their air defenses downed an AeroVironment RQ-20 Puma drone on Sunday over the district of Harad in Yemen’s northern Hajjah province. Footage later aired by the Houthi’s Al-Masirah satellite channel showed fighters gathered around the hand-launched drone, which appeared to have bullet holes in it. The Saudi and U.S. militaries did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.

