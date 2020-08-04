Another pleasant early August day before rain chances return

The work week started off with a wonderful early August day and the pleasant conditions will continue today.



Just like yesterday, we will see morning sunshine with clouds gradually increasing into the afternoon.



Highs will again be in the upper 70s as well, below our average high in the mid 80s.



By the evening hours, a weak front will start to approach from the west and could bring some isolated storms into the area.



The better chance to see some storms will be in our far western areas (O'Neill, Neligh) with the strongest storms capable of some gusty winds.



We take a closer look at this storm chance, more chances for isolated storms this week and the return of heat and humidity on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.