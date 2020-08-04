Asian shares extend rally after S&P 500 nears record

Shares have risen across Asia after Wall Street closed broadly higher on encouraging economic reports. Investors appear to be shrugging off surging coronavirus caseloads in dozens of countries. Overnight, the S&P 500 added another 0.7% onto its four-month winning streak, closing within 3% of the record high it set in February. Big Tech led the way higher again, and Microsoft and Apple alone accounted for most of the S&P 500′s gain. Earlier, reports showed that manufacturing improved across much of the world, including in China, Europe and the United States. Treasury yields, small-company stocks and crude oil prices also rose.