California prosecutors ask NFL to take down shooting video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California prosecutors are asking the NFL to remove a video produced as part of the league’s Inspire Change campaign. California District Attorneys Association president Vern Pierson said Tuesday that the video misrepresents the circumstances leading to the fatal shooting of a Black man in 2018. The video shows Sequette Clark speaking about the death of her son, Stephon Clark, who was killed in the backyard of his grandparents’ home after a chase by Sacramento police. The shooting led to weeks of protests. NFL officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment, nor did an attorney who represented the family.