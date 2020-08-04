Worries about 2020 census’ accuracy grow with cut schedule

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau is cutting its schedule for data collection for the 2020 census a month short. The decision comes as legislation that would have extended the national head count’s deadlines stalls in the U.S. Senate. The Census Bureau said late Monday that the door-knocking and ability for households to respond to the questionnaire will stop at the end of September so that it can meet an end-of-the-year deadline to turn in numbers used for redrawing congressional districts. The move is worrying researchers, politicians and others who say the change will miss hard-to-count communities such as minority groups and produce less trustworthy data.