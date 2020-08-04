Clay ousted in Missouri primary after 20 years in Congress

Cori Bush, a onetime homeless woman who led protests following a white police officer’s fatal shooting of a Black 18-year-old in Ferguson, has ousted longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay in Missouri’s Democratic primary. Bush’s victory came in a rematch of 2018, when she failed to capitalize on a national Democratic wave that favored political newcomers such as Bush’s friend, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. But this time around, Bush’s supporters said protests over George Floyd’s death and outrage over racial injustice finally pushed her over the edge. Missouri’s 1st Congressional District has been represented by the 64-year-old Clay or his father for a half-century. Bill Clay served 32 years before retiring in 2000, when William Lacy Clay was elected.