COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sanborn, IA long-term care facility

SANBORN, Iowa (KTIV) - Fourteen cases of COVID-19 have been identified at a long-term care facility in Sanborn, Iowa.

O'Brien County Public Health confirmed the cases at Prairie View Campus, in Sanborn. The facility has notified residents and their families. County health officials say affected residents are in isolation.

A statement from Prairie View says, "We are in contact with our families and are doing everything we can to support them. We are also doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of this within our facility and have activated our emergency response procedures. We are working with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps at this time. Our staff and residents are following the recommended preventative actions, we have restricted visitors from entering our facility, and canceled all group activities within the building until the virus has been eradicated."

O'Brien County Public Health Director Kimberly Morran says that "Protecting the health and wellbeing of the residents and staff is of the highest priority," said O'Brien County Public Health Director Kimberly Morran. "We know our older population is at the highest risk for serious COVID-19 illness, so they are monitoring the situation carefully and taking the highest precautions to prevent virus spread."