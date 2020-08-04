Family tells AP: Iran abducted California man while in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The family of a California-based member of an Iranian militant opposition group in exile says Iran abducted him while he was in Dubai. The family has told The Associated Press that the man was apparently first smuggled into Oman, and was then taken to the Islamic Republic. The suspected cross-border abduction appears to be corroborated by mobile phone location data, which his family has shared with the AP. The revelation comes against the backdrop of covert actions conducted by Iran amid heightened tensions with the U.S. over Tehran’s collapsing nuclear deal with world powers. Iran hasn’t respond to requests for comment on the alleged abduction.