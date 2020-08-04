 Skip to Content

Houston officer fatally shoots armed assault suspect on bus

HOUSTON (AP) — Police say a Houston officer shot and killed an armed assault suspect on a city bus after the man beat a security guard and took her gun. Chief Art Acevedo says the episode began about 2 p.m. Tuesday when a man attacked a security guard and fled with her handgun. She reported the attack to a police sergeant who had just gone off duty and was on foot still in uniform. A witness told the sergeant that the suspect had boarded a nearby bus. The sergeant boarded the empty bus and told the man to show his hands. The suspect went for his gun instead and was shot dead.

Associated Press

