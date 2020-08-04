Husband of DA charged with pulling gun on protesters in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The husband of the Los Angeles district attorney was charged with pointing a gun at Black Lives Matter members demonstrating outside the couple’s home the day before the primary election in March. Prosecutors from the state attorney general’s office charged David Lacey on Monday with three misdemeanor counts of assault with a firearm. Lacey’s wife, Jackie Lacey, is the first black woman to run the DA’s office and is in a runoff in November for her third term. Jackie Lacey apologized after the incident in which authorities said her husband pointed a gun at protesters and said, “I will shoot you.”