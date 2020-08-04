Huge explosion rocks Beirut with widespread damage, injuries

BEIRUT (AP) — A huge explosion rocked Beirut, inflicting injuries and damaging buildings in a large radius around the city’s port. Lebanese Red Cross official Georges Kettaneh said there were dead and wounded, but did not have an exact figure, just saying there were hundreds of casualties. The blasts shook several parts of the capital and thick smoke billowed from the city center. Residents reported windows blown out and a ceilings falling. The explosion appeared to be centered around the port and caused widespread damage. An Associated Press photographer near the port saw people lying hurt on the ground. It came at a time when Lebanon is passing through its worst economic and financial crisis in decades and amid tensions between Israel and the militant Hezbollah group.