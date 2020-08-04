Military finds human remains, sunken tank off California

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Military officials say they have located a seafaring tank that sank off the Southern California coast last week and found human remains. The Navy plans to place equipment near the amphibious assault vehicle that is under 385 feet of water and begin recovering the remains. Seven Marines and one Navy sailor were missing after the 26-ton landing craft sank Thursday. Another Marine was pronounced dead at the scene and seven others were rescued. The troops had completed a routine training exercise when they reported the craft was taking on water.