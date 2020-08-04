Millennial Money: How to move safely during a pandemic

Moving is stressful enough without throwing a pandemic into the mix. Many Americans may be forced to consider moving as federal foreclosure and eviction moratoriums expire. If you are considering moving, be prepared for things to work a little differently and plan ahead to make it less of a hassle. You may see your new place only through a virtual tour, for example. Aside from the usual expenses like buying boxes, renting a van or hiring movers, plan for extra costs because of the pandemic. On moving day, wear masks, clean surfaces and practice social distancing to keep you and your loved ones safe.