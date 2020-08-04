Missouri River Outdoor Expo at Ponca State Park canceled

PONCA, Neb. (KTIV) -- The 2020 Missouri River Outdoor Expo at Ponca State Park has been canceled due to concerns over COVID-19.

The expo was originally set for Sept. 19-20. The event features hands-on activities, such as rock climbing, shooting, outdoor cooking and competitions, all of which provide limited opportunity to socially distance, restrict group size or appropriately disinfect between users to reduce the potential for spread of COVID-19.

“The Missouri River Outdoor Expo prides itself on introducing and reintroducing families to a wide variety of outdoor opportunities,” said Scott Oligmueller, Ponca State Park superintendent with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “We thank the thousands of expo guests for their understanding at this time, as well as their commitment to conservation and traditions of our outdoor heritage. We intend to bring back the event in 2021, a year that will mark the 100th anniversary of Nebraska State Parks.”

The decision to cancel the popular event was unanimously rendered by the Expo Advisory Board, which consists of Game and Parks representatives and numerous private sector representatives and volunteers.

For more information on state parks or the effects of COVID-19 on services or amenities, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo.