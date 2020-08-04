Police: Pregnant Iowa woman killed in overnight shooting

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Police in suburban Des Moines say a pregnant woman has died in an overnight shooting at an Ankeny hotel. Police say the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday at WoodSpring Suites, near Interstate 35. Police say the woman was rushed to a local hospital, where she and her unborn child died. Police had not released her identity by Tuesday morning. Investigators say they are searching for a man suspected of pulling the trigger. Police indicated the shooting was not random.