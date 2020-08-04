Police: Sioux City man arrested for three burglaries, only thing reported missing was hand sanitizer

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- A man has been arrested after a string of robberies in downtown Sioux City.

Sioux City police say the three robberies were reported the morning of Aug. 4.

The first robbery was reported at 1:42 a.m. when officers responded to Counseling & Support Services on Nebraska Street. Police say a suspect had broken a window out to gain entry. At this time is is not known if anything was missing from the business.

At 5:15 a.m. officers responded to a second burglary at Security National Bank on Pierce Street. Police said windows had been broken out to gain entry to this business as well. At this time, all that appeared to be missing was hand sanitizer.

Then at 5:46 a.m. officers responded to a burglary at Trattoria Fresco on 4th Street. Again, a window had been broken in order to gain entry. But while investigating this burglary, officers located a man in the building.

Police say 39-year-old Mark Gray of Sioux City has been arrested and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on three counts of third-degree burglary.